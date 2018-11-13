Tis’ the Season to Step up and Volunteer

We're quickly approaching that time of the year when individuals and families are actively searching out places to volunteer their time and talents. If that's you, here's a list of opportunities in and around the Sioux Falls area. For more information on any of the opportunities listed, click on the corresponding link. It'll take you to the Helpline Center's website where more information can be found.

Help the Salvation Army raise money for the people they serve by being a bell ringer at various shopping locations around Sioux Falls. Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-hour time frame and are needed through Monday, December 24.

Volunteer your time to help serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The meal will be served on Tuesday, November 20 at 5:30 PM.

The Banquet's annual 'Run for Food' will be held the morning of Thursday, November 22, Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are needed to help along the route as well as help with parking. Route volunteers are needed from 7:15 AM until 9:15 AM, parking volunteers from 7:15 AM until 8:15 AM.

Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, and clean up at the Union Gospel Mission during their annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 22. Doors open at 11:30 AM with serving beginning at 12:00 Noon.

Volunteers are needed to help serve the evening Thanksgiving meal at The Banquet on Thursday, November 22. Volunteers are needed from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for assistance, volunteering, giving, and special events. For more information, dial 211.

Source: Helpline Center