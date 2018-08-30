Tips to Stay Safe Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is upon us. The unofficial end of summer is here and you might be hitting the road for the last weekend at the lake, a 3-day weekend getaway, or go to one or both of the Taylor Swift concerts in Minneapolis. AAA has some reminders for people to stay safe this weekend.

“Historically, Labor Day is the least traveled holiday as the three-day weekend concludes when many travelers will be preparing children for school the following Tuesday,” says Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokeswoman. “Thus, we are seeing many families making plans to stay closer to home or take one tank trips to make the most of the last days of summer.”

If you haven't had an oil change recently and have no idea what your tires look like you should get that done and check the tires and fluids.

Buckle your seat belt. My kids are very diligent about buckling up but once in a while they forget. I'm learning to double check.

Of course, obviously, don't drink and drive. We have Lyft now, cabs are still around, and you have a friend you can annoy by waking them up to come get you. Or you could walk.

Other things AAA suggests you do:

Map your route: Plan ahead and map out your travel/seek an alternative route if needed (AAA travel counselors are assisting members at area AAA offices).

Don’t drive distracted: Stay focused and eliminate distractions such as cellphones.

Move over: It is the law in all 50 states. Be mindful of construction and emergency workers on the roads.

Have an Emergency Road Kit: Every vehicle should be equipped with a well-stocked emergency kit that includes a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit with tire pressure gauge and adjustable wrench, windshield washer solution, jumper cables and emergency flares or reflectors, drinking water, extra snacks and food for travelers and pets.

