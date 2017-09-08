Money that was being used to help out local Sioux Empire charities was ripped off from a Sioux Falls business on Wednesday afternoon.

KDLT News is reporting that a donation jar filled with more than $1,000 in cash was stolen around 5:30 PM on Wednesday (September 6) from the Common Sense store located in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to report, store surveillance footage shows three people entering the business at the same time. A male, and two women.

Owners of the Common Sense store are hopeful that authorities will be able to use the surveillance footage to help nab the thieves.

Store owners told KDLT News the male suspect is the person that actually stole the jar of money. He was reported leaving the scene in a vehicle containing dealer plates.

For the past 21 years, Common Sense has been using the money collected in the store donation jar to help out various charities. The money stolen on Wednesday was being earmarked to help build a new skate park in downtown.

Anyone that recognizes the suspects, or has additional information regarding the crime is asked to please contact police at 367-7007 .

