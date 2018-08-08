Time’s Running out to Be a Part of Leadership Sioux Falls

If you've ever had aspirations of taking on a leadership role, or maybe even running for a public office, the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the 33rd Annual Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program.

Applications are being accepted until 5:00 PM Tuesday August 14 . A maximum of 30 individuals will be chosen to participate, with sessions held monthly from October until May of next year. Tuition is $495 and includes all materials.

To be considered for one of the openings, all applicants must:

Have participated in past community and professional activities,

Be a current resident or are employed in the Sioux Falls metro area,

Be over the age of 25,

Commit to serving and strengthening the community upon completion of the program,

Participate in all sessions.

The program focuses in on:

Educating and developing awareness of the Sioux Falls area, its challenges and opportunities,

Strengthening leadership abilities by identifying leadership styles, skills and possibilities,

Motivating leaders to greater involvement in the community.

Since 1986, more than 900 graduates of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Sioux Falls program have gone on to make an impact across the region.

To see a complete schedule of what's all involved, go to the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce website. You can also download an application at the same time.

For more information, contact Kayla Huizing at (605) 373-2002 or khuizing@siouxfalls.com .

Source: Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

