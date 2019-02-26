Time to Move Those Ice Shacks Lest Ye Sink

The cold weather has been great for ice anglers and the confidence in the ice levels on the area lakes. But just as soon as we get that news it's time to get those ice shacks off the ice - at least for those with permanent winter shacks.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (SDGFP) are reminding anglers that you have until the last day of February to move them off the ice.

Permanent ice house owners, ice houses must be removed from the ice by midnight on the last day of February. Ice houses may be used after the removal date if removed daily from the ice or are occupied overnight.

Fishing reports also indicate that due to the amount of snow that fell throughout much of the eastern part of South Dakota, ice travel to your favorite fishing hole may be a little more difficult. Remember to stay safe with the changing conditions. Please use caution as ice conditions are very inconsistent.

Here's a great graphic from the Department of Natural Resources.

Dept. of natural resources

I think the takeaway here is to leave Godzilla at home if you go ice fishing.