Time for This Week’s What’s Happening with Addie and Kali

Tuthill Fundraiser, Wednesday, September 19, 6:00 PM, Fernson on 8 th, Sioux Falls, SD

FAST (Falls Area Singletrack) is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, September 19 at Fernson on 8th for construction of a single-track bike trail at Tuthill Park. Included will be a BBQ feed and a raffle for a specialized Stumpjumper bicycle. Fernson will also be donating $1 from every beer poured that night to FAST. For more information go to their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1940395906259596/

2018 South Dakota Festival of Books, Thursday, September 20 – Sunday, September 23, Brookings, SD

The South Dakota Humanities Council is hosting the 2018 Festival of Books in Brookings Thursday, September 20 through Sunday, September 23. Over 60 authors are signed up to participate in readings, lectures, discussions, panels and book signings. To see a complete listing of authors and times, and to purchase tickets for the various sessions, go to their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/696845150647819/

Sanford International Champions Golf Tournament, Friday, September 21 – Sunday, September 23, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

Minnehaha Country Club is hosting the inaugural Sanford International Golf Tournament Friday, September 21 through Sunday, September 23. The tournament features some of the best golfers on the PGA Champions Tour. For specific information on the tournament, such as tee times, go to the Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/SanfordInternational/

TH GREY Presents: A NYC Fashion Show, Friday, September 21, 7:00 PM, Rock Garden @ 12 th & Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD

TH Grey is hosting its Second Annual Fashion Show on Friday, September 21 beginning at 7:00 PM on the plaza between KSFY-TV and the Federal Courthouse. It's a White Out Party so everyone is asked to wear white. Social hour begins at 7:00 PM and the fashion show at 8:00 PM. Seating is limited so plan on arriving early. For more information go to their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2116328491953034/

Local Vendor Fair, Saturday, September 22, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Pomegranate Market, Sioux Falls, SD

Pomegranate Market, along with over 60 of their local vendors, will be celebrating the fall season on Saturday, September from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. There will be samples, informational talks and great conversation with the people who provide Pomegranate their products and ingredients for their Bistro prepared food. For more information go to their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/257510848381138/

Paws & Pumpkins Fall Festival, Saturday, September 22, 1:00 PM, Paws Pet Resort, Sioux Falls, SD

Paws Pet Resort, located on South Cliff Avenue will be hosting the biggest dog party of the fall on Saturday, September 22. You can have your dogs' photo taken amongst hay-bales, mums, and pumpkins, decorate caramel apples, pick out a pumpkin to take home, drink apple cider, create paw print paintings, or get a kiss at the puppy kissing booth. Kids can also paint pumpkins, bounce in the bouncy house, bob for apples, and play pumpkin tic-tac-toe. Cost of the event is $20 per family, which includes a free pumpkin. For more information go to their Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/255350488449061/

