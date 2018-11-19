Addie and Kali from The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday (November 19) to talk about some of the events going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events listed, just click on the corresponding Facebook link.

Writer’s Happy Hour, Monday, November 19 , 5:30 PM, Full Circle Book Co-Op, Sioux Falls

Calling all writers. Head to the Book Co-Op’s new location for a writer’s happy hour. Commune with local writers, discuss your work in progress, or even get inspired for something new. The perfect evening to inspire creativity. https://www.facebook.com/events/260573464601030/

Black Friday Night, Friday, November 23, 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Fernson Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

Taking Black Friday to a new level. Get ready for Fernson's biggest and darkest beers yet. This year all 12 taps at the brewery will pour black. We'll have new beers, old beers, and dark takes on the beers you know and love. https://www.facebook.com/events/349126295842280/

27 th Annual Parade of Lights, Friday, November 23, 7:30 PM, Phillips Avenue, Downtown Sioux Falls

The Parade of Lights is the official start to the holiday season. Beginning at 7:30 PM, lighted floats and music will line Phillips Ave down to 5th Street. After the parade, head to the Holiday Inn City Centre for the After Party & Awards Ceremony. There will be holiday lighting, holiday cookies, and drinks. https://www.facebook.com/events/367595637313574/

Jingle Bell Run, Saturday, November 24, 8:00 AM, Fawick Park, Downtown Sioux Falls

Be part of the largest holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere. The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get out, get moving and raise funds and awareness to help cure America’s #1 cause of disability. Wear a holiday-themed costume. tie jingle bells to your shoelaces, or show off your ugly Christmas sweater. Complete a 5-kilometer run or walk with your team members, spreading smiles, good cheer, and a winning spirit. https://www.facebook.com/events/151534175571618/

11 th Annual Live Reindeer Event, Friday, November 23 - Sunday, November 25, All Lewis Drug Stores, Sioux Falls

Nothing says the holiday season like reindeer and pictures with Santa. Head to the various Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls to visit with Santa and meet his reindeer. You can visit the Facebook page to find the times and days for each store location. https://www.facebook.com/pg/lewisdrug/events/?ref=page_internal

