Time for This Week’s Edition of ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali
Addie and Kali from The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning (October 22) to visit with Chad and Beth about some of the fun Halloween events going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events, click on the corresponding Facebook link.
- Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing, Thursday, October 25, 4:00 PM, WoodGrain Brewing Company, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/329696384430515/
- 4th Annual Haunted Trail, Friday, October 26 & Saturday, October 27, 8:00 PM, McCrory Gardens, Brookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/278568836102253/
- Barks, Brews & Boos, Saturday, October 27, 10:00 AM, Shop Dog Boutique, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/878117839025612/
- Halloween at Lake Lorraine, Saturday, October 27, 11:00 AM, Lake Lorraine, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/244565642873057/
- Downtown Trick or Treat, Sunday, October 28, 1:00 PM, Downtown Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/2177645572475007/
- Paint It Pink, Sunday, October 28, 1:00 PM, Downtown Hilton Garden Inn, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/249162555743448/
Source: The Event Company