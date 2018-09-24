Time for Another Edition of ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali

Addie and Kali from The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning (9/24) to visit with Chad and Beth about events happening around the area.

  • Dunk-A-Doctor Day, Tuesday, September 25, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Sanford Children’s Hospital, for more information go to Facebook.

 

  • Craft Cocktails & Fall Blooms, Wednesday, September 26, 7:00 PM, Icon Event Hall + Lounge, for more information go to Facebook.

 

  • SiouxperCon, Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30, Sioux Falls Convention Center, for more information, go to Facebook.

 

  • Oktoberfest, Saturday, September 29, 1:00 PM, Remedy Brewing Company, for more information go to Facebook.

 

  • Food Truck Mash-Up, Saturday, September 29, 5:00 PM, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, for more information go to Facebook.

 

  • Yoga and Coffee, Sunday, September 30, 7:00 PM, Downtown Coffea, for more information go to Facebook.

Source: The Event Company

