As of Monday morning, the link between Rice Street and Interstate 90 via Timberline Avenue will be out of commission for a few weeks.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is continuing the construction project that will be a vehicle path on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls. Rice Street will be open through the ordeal, but Timberline Avenue is closed north of Rice Street.

According to a press release from the DOT, they will construct a new intersection for Timberline Avenue and Rice Street. Hopefully by the second week in October the work will be complete.

A little farther to the south, the Maple Street and 478th Avenue intersection is closed. The time has come for that east-west gravel road to get a hard surface at the junction as Highway 100 works its way north.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

Work on this portion of the plan will continue into early November. Expect more improvements to come in 2018.