Tilt-A-Whirl! Brief History Behind My Favorite Fair Ride

I couldn't tell you how many times I've tilted and whirled over the years, but I had no idea my favorite ride was invented in Minnesota.

Like every year when I attend a fair or carnival, this year at the fair I rode the Tilt-A-Whirl at least four times.

While waiting in front of the line, right by the gate, the ride gate keeper had just closed I noticed a sign that said: History of the Tilt-A-Whirl.

As soon as I started reading, the spinning carts screeched to a halt, and I only caught the guys name, but it did leave me wondering where my favorite ride originated.

The birth of this dizzy inducing ride according to Wikipedia:

Herbert W. Sellner, a woodworker and maker of water slides, invented the Tilt-A-Whirl in 1926 at his Fairibult, Minnesota, home. In 1927, the first 14 Tilt-A-Whirls were built in Herbert's basement and yard. Sellner Manufaturing opened its factory in Faribault and the ride debuted at the Minnesota State Fair.

All these years I had been riding this ride, and I had no idea it had been invented so close to me.

Some people enjoy rides that go high, or fast, but I like something that will make me feel like I'm going to fall over when I get off.

The Tilt-A-Whirl is like a metal merry-go round on steroids, that's how I would describe this classic ride.

Thank you Mr. Sellner, your invention has brought screams of joy, laughter, and a few lunch losing dustings to so many of us.

