Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson on Pay Per View

This already has the feel of a grudge-bout in boxing as Tiger Woods and Phil Michelson prepare for their televised golf dual on Black Friday. And already we have a side bet.

The baiting began a news conference this week when Michelson called out Woods betting that he would birdie the first hole. According to Bob Harig of ESPN the bet is $100,000 that Phil makes birdie. Mickelson made it clear to Woods that he didn't have to accept, but the 14-time major champion said: "So you think you can make birdie on the first hole?" "I know I'm going to make birdie on the first hole," Mickelson said. "Double it," Woods responded.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the $9 million winner-take-all event featuring PGA golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will only have a small gathering of sponsors and VIPs as course spectators. The match will be aired through Pay Per View.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports this event is believed to be the first televised pay-per-view golf event.

Sunset is 4:28 PM in Las Vegas on November 23. Meaning the event could end as late as 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM on the east coast. Event organizers have made no official announcements about event timing or pay-per-view pricing.

The site of the day after Thanksgiving event will be at the 6,910 yards, par 72 Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas.