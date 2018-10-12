Tiger vs Phil, But Not You!
You may want to hold off on that Thanksgiving Vegas weekend to see the Tiger vs Phil match. The public will NOT get to be a part of the gallery. What the!
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the $9 million winner-take-all event featuring PGA golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will only have a small gathering of sponsors and VIPs as course spectators. Yes the match will be aired through Pay Per View.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports this event is believed to be the first televised pay-per-view golf event.
A prime-time schedule for the Tiger vs Phil match is still a mystery.
Sunset is 4:28 PM in Las Vegas on November 23. Meaning the event could end as late as 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM on the east coast. Event organizers have made no official announcements about event timing or pay-per-view pricing.
The site of the day after Thanksgiving event will be at the 6,910 yards, par 72 Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas.