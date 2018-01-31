The the depth and weight of the presence of a father in a young girl's life can be influential beyond measure. A study on SheKnows shows that a father's positive impact can be essential: "A father's influence in his daughter's life shapes her self-esteem, self-image, confidence and opinions of men."

Whether or not a dad is still with his daughter's mom, his continued involvement in her life effects everything from her grades in school to her health, according to the website Art of Manliness: "...study after study empirically demonstrates that dads play an extremely important role in a child’s well-being and success."

Fathers and daughters simply spending time together is an opportunity to strengthen bonds, share hobbies, discuss dreams, and make memories.

Making and sharing memories is what Ties & Tiaras: A Father/Daughter Dance is all about.

So dads make a date with your daughters for Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This very special event invites girls from 3 to 12 years old and their dad (or special mentor) to an evening filled with music, dancing, arts & crafts, prince and princesses and more.

There will be three sessions this year: the first at 3:30 PM (geared toward 3 to 5 year old girls), the second from 5:30 to 7:00 PM (geared toward 6 to 8 year olds), and finally, 7 to 9 PM (geared toward 9 to 12 year olds), although all ages are welcome in all three sessions.

Tickets are $20 to $75 (for dad & daughter) and additional tickets are $20. They can be purchased at both Sioux Falls Cell Only locations (on 41st street or at Dawley Farms) or online (additional fees may apply).You can also pre-purchase a corsage and/or have a professional photo taken, (for an additional charge) to make the experience even more special.

In any case hurry and get your tickets, last year the first session sold out completely and the second one nearly did.

