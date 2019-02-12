People can survive and even thrive minus one parent or both. It has been done and will continue to be done, as long as life continues to be random and relentlessly bewildering. But any child who has the opportunity to bond with a parent carries that experience throughout a lifetime.

This is very true of the bond between a father and his daughters. How important is a father in a daughter's life? The answer is, the depth and weight of that presence can be influential beyond measure.

Studies have shown that a father's positive impact is essential. "A father's influence in his daughter's life shapes her self-esteem, self-image, confidence, and opinions of men."

Whether or not a dad is still with his daughter's mom, his continued involvement in her life affects everything from her grades in school to her health, according to the website Art of Manliness : "...study after study empirically demonstrates that dads play an extremely important role in a child’s well-being and success."

Fathers and daughters simply spending time together is an opportunity to strengthen bonds, share hobbies, discuss dreams, and make memories.

Making and sharing memories is what Ties & Tiaras: A Father/Daughter Dance is all about. So dads make a date with your daughters for Saturday, March 30, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. This very special event invites girls from 3 to 12 years old and their dad ( or special mentor ) to an evening filled with music, dancing, arts & crafts, princesses and princes and more.

There will be three sessions again this year: the first at 3:30 PM ( geared toward 3 to 5 year old girls ), the second from 5:30 to 7:00 PM ( geared toward 6 to 8 year olds ), and finally, 7 to 9 PM ( geared toward 9 to 12 year olds ), although all ages are welcome in all three sessions.

Tickets are $20 to $75 ( for dad & daughter ) and additional tickets are $20. They can be purchased at both Sioux Falls Cell Only locations ( on 41st street or at Dawley Farms ) or online ( additional fees may apply ). You can also pre-purchase a corsage and/or have a professional photo taken, ( for an additional charge ) to make the experience even more special.

In any case hurry and get your tickets, last year the first session sold out completely and the second one nearly did.

For more information see Ties & Tiaras: A Father Daughter Dance online and on Facebook .