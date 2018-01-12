Tickets on Sale for South Dakota Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony

South Dakota has turned out some talented musicians throughout the years. Some of those artists and bands will be acknowledged again during the 2018 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Induction Ceremony.

This year's event is slated for Friday and Saturday, (April 13-14) at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting tickets for the 2018 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Induction Ceremony are now on sale. They can be purchased online and at the 37th and Minnesota Avenue Lewis Drug location.

Eight bands, and more than one dozen supporters of the South Dakota music scene will be inducted during this year's ceremony. Some of the notable performers this year include; Williams and Ree, The Young Raiders, Larry and the Up ‘n-Cummings, and Mogen’s Heroes.

Myron Lee and Gary Randall will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2018 on Saturday night (April 14).

If you're a music lover, and have never had the opportunity to check out induction ceremony event, I highly recommend it. I went last year, it was a blast!

You can actually save a little dough by purchasing your tickets prior to March 15.

According to KSFY , right now you can score general admission tickets for $25, and table seats will run $35 a piece. Limited VIP tickets are also available for $50 per person when purchased as a 10-seat table.

Check out a complete list of this year's inductees here .

Source: KSFY TV

