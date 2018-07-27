Tickets for the Sanford International at Hy-Vee and Austad’s Golf

Sioux Falls will be on the PGA map this fall with the inaugural Sanford International featuring PGA TOUR Champions players.

The event has added two ticket sponsors in Hy-Vee and Austad's Golf.

Tickets to the Sanford International start at just $10 are now on sale at all seven Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls and four Austad’s Golf locations across three states. The tickets include admission to the tournament, spectator information and a keepsake from the inaugural event.

PGA TOUR Champions will compete September 17-23 at Minnehaha Country Club. The best players on the tour in Sioux Falls will add a tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities. Additionally, the Sanford International will showcase the Sioux Falls community to over 190 countries and a potential 330 million households throughout the world.

A five-year agreement is in place through 2022 for the Sanford International.

