March is almost here and we are about to get basketball crazy again in Sioux Falls. Tickets are now available for the NSIC and NAIA tournaments at the Sanford Pentagon.

The NSIC/Sanford Health men's and women's basketball tournament will be played from March 2-5 on Heritage Court. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased through both Ticketmaster and at the Pentagon box office. All-session and single-session tickets are available for the tournament.

One day after the NSIC/Sanford Health basketball tournament concludes the NAIA DII tournament starts. 32 teams from around the United States will come to Sioux Falls to play for a championship. The entire tournament will be played over one week from March 6-12. Like the NSIC basketball tournament, the NAIA tournament will have general admission tickets for sale through Ticketmaster (All-session and single-session) and at the box office.

Reserved suites are also available for both events, and the NSIC will be holding a Military Appreciation Night on March 3rd. Information on both of those can be found through the Sanford Pentagon .