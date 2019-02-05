The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena will host the Class A combined boys and girls basketball tournaments this March.

Class AA has done the combined tournament format over the last couple of seasons, and now Class A is following suit. This season the Class A tournaments will be held in Sioux Falls between the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena from March 14-16.

All-Session tickets have been put on sale by the PREMIER Center for the entire event. Tickets are $42 for adults and $27 for students. Single session tickets are also on sale for $14.50 for adults and $9.50 for students. All tickets are subject to Ticketmaster fees when purchased online. There are no assigned seats as every ticket sold is general admission.

The combined tournament format will see eight games per day split between the two venues. Brackets are available for both girls and boys , but the entire tournament schedule will be released by the SDHSAA at a later date.

Teams will qualify for the Class A tournaments following the conclusion of the region rounds and SoDak 16 on March 5, 2019.