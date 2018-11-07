Ticket Information for 2018 South Dakota Volleyball Championships

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the 2018 South Dakota high school volleyball championships November 15-17.

All three classes will play out the entire bracket on the main floor of the PREMIER Center. Matches will begin at noon on Thursday and Friday, and at 9:00 AM on Saturday. Class AA, A, and B will all be playing at the same time.

There will be two separate sessions on each day of the tournament. Thursday and Friday will follow the traditional session format that has always been in place (Noon, 6:00 PM). Saturday's first session begins at 9:00 AM, and the Saturday night session will be scheduled to start at 4:00 PM. Champions for each class will be crowned during the 4:00 PM Saturday night session. A full schedule of the tournament can be found here .

All-session tickets will be available and are $45 for adults and $30 for students and can be purchased right now through Ticketmaster . For those interested in single session tickets, those are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students and tickets can be purchased at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.