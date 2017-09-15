Why do kids love cars so much? Is it something in their DNA? Is it because they've been watching their parents drive since they were babies? Who knows, but they do. And this weekend you can bring your kids out to Thunder Valley Dragways at 27417 Thunder Valley Avenue in Parker and watch their faces light up!

Thunder Valley Dragways, Midwest Class Racers and other great sponsors have put together this special Saturday (September 16) event to benefit the Make-A-Wish South Dakota Foundation. Make-A-Wish kids and their families will be there for a VIP experience and there will even be a parade on the track with the Midwest Class Racers.

Last year this event raised over $7500 to grant two children's wishes. They would like to grant three this year, so tell all your race-loving friends and family members to hustle out to Thunder Valley for a busy and exciting weekend of stock and super-stock drag racing.

Gates open at 9 AM, the event starts at 3 PM, admission is $10 for adults, kids 8 to 12 - $3 and under 7 are free.

See Also: