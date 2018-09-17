Thunder Road Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Honors Man’s Late Father

Father's Day 1987. Frank Grave was doing what many 14-year-olds in this area might have been doing on a Sunday night back then; attending the races out at Huset's Speedway. His Dad, Dennis was a racetrack official standing in the backstretch area of the track, just as one of the racers lost control of his car.

The resulting crash, in that backstretch area, ultimately killed the driver of the car and also took Frank Grave's dad's life. Fast forward to 2016 and Frank became a track official just like his father, at that same racetrack, which would later close.

Now, it is Frank's mission to keep the racing spirit alive and help sick children in the Sioux Falls area at the same time. On Sunday, September 23, beginning at 3 PM, the Dennis Grave Living Legends All-Star Invitational is going on at Thunder Road Family Park at 201 North Kiwanis Avenue. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota .

There will be go-kart racing excitement, a silent auction, tee-shirt sales, and free-will donations will be accepted. So bring the whole family for a day of racing fun in the sun!

Frank Grave has rounded up around 40 former professional race car drivers to hop in go-karts and have a little fun on the Thunder Road slick track. It will be a blast to watch and even more fun knowing it is raising funds to grant wishes to seriously ill children in and around Sioux Falls.

For more information go to Make-A-Wish South Dakota , Thunder Road Family Park or call Frank Grave at 605-261-2659.

Sources: Frank Grave and Make-A-Wish South Dakota