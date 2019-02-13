Three Students Hurt in Brandon Valley School Bus Crash

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Three children were hurt in a school bus crash in Minnehaha County.

Brandon Valley School Superintendent Jarod Larsen says one student suffered a concussion and two others had minor injuries when the bus collided with an SUV Tuesday morning.

No ambulances were called to the scene. Larson tells the Argus Leader school officials notified parents whose children were on the bus once the students were removed from the scene and they made their own decisions regarding further medical examination and treatment.

Brandon Valley school buses are owned and operated by the district.

