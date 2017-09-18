Three Sioux Falls Breweries Team up to Fight Childhood Cancer

Over the next six weeks, three Sioux Empire breweries plan to hold a friendly little competition to help raise awareness for childhood cancer.

KDLT News is reporting that Fernson , Woodgrain , and Remedy Brewing plan on selling pints of their speciality brews, with a portion of the proceeds raised going to the JY6 Foundation in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Fernson will be showcasing their top seller Lion’s Paw, which by the way, was the winner of last year's competition. Woodgrain is debuting a brew called Peche, and Remedy Brewing is rolling out a new special brew called the JY6 Roasted Brown Ale.

Matthew Hastad, CEO of Remedy Brewing told KDLT News, “We’re just excited to be apart of this foundation and help out as much as we possibly can. Cancer affects every body and it’s especially tough when it affects children. So we just want to be helping out as much as we can.”

This is the second year in a row that all three breweries have teamed up with the Jorgen Yde Foundation to see who can sell the most pints during the competition.

If you love speciality beer, here's a great reason to stop by all three local breweries over the next six weeks, sample some great local brew, and help support a great cause.

Source: KDLT TV

