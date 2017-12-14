Three People Arrested after a String of Sioux Falls Car Break-Ins

Tis' the season for people to help themselves to five-finger-discounts from unattended, parked, unlocked cars.

KDLT News is reporting there was a rash of car break-ins that took place in the Sioux Empire from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, (December 12). Similar type break-ins were also reported in Brookings.

Fortunately for the victims there were witnesses, and their leads have helped authorities to track down and arrest three suspects in connection with the Tuesday robberies.

According to KDLT News , all three suspects are Fort Lauderdale, Florida residents. Police ended up questioning, and ultimately charging 35-year-old Christopher Davis, 29-year-old Carlton Brown, and 32-year-old Tirrany Reddick with possession of stolen property.

Authorities were given tips on the make of vehicle used by the suspects during the break-ins. Those tips helped lead police to a matching vehicle found Wednesday morning, (December 13) around 2:30 parked at the Ramada Inn Hotel.

Authorities tracked down the car's owners inside the hotel, and according to KDLT News , once confronted by police, one suspect tried to run from the hotel room, while the other two suspects remained inside the room.

After being detained, police performed a search of the suspect's vehicle where they found a firearm inside.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens, told KDLT News , “People just need to get into the habit of locking the car. First and foremost but then remembering to bring those valuables with you. If you have your purse don’t leave it behind. If you have a laptop take it with you. At the very least put it in the truck, put it some place where it’s out of view.”

These car break-ins should serve as an excellent reminder to every Christmas shopper as well. Shoppers need to remember to hide your valuables, and always lock your car while its unmanned, and filled full of purchases. An unattended, unlocked vehicle, filled full of gifts is an easy target for a would-be thief to do a little Christmas shopping of their own.

Source: KDLT News

