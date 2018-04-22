Three New Street Projects Begin Monday in Sioux Falls

Three new street projects begin Monday (April 23) in Sioux Falls that may affect your travel. You are urged to use caution and reduce your speed while travelling near the construction areas and to consider alternate routes.

Beginning on Monday, the outside eastbound lane of 41st Street just west of Kiwanis Avenue will be closed to allow crews to perform storm drainage repairs. This work is expected to be completed by April 27, 2018.

Also on Monday, Dakota Avenue will be closed between Bailey Street and Russell Street to allow construction crews to reconstruct the street.

Improvements will include upgrades to the water main, sanitary sewer, accessible curb ramps, new concrete curb and gutter, new asphalt surfacing, and installation of new LED street lights.This project is expected to be complete by early June 2018.

And finally, the outside eastbound lane of Russell Street will be closed from Spring Avenue to Main Avenue to allow construction crews to perform utility work in the Dakota Avenue intersection. Russell Street is expected to fully open to traffic by early May.

