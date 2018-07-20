Three More Commit to the Sanford International

PGA TOUR Champions golfers John Daly, Mark Calcavecchia and Chris DiMarco have now committed to playing in the inaugural Sanford International in Sioux Falls.

Daly, a native of Carmichael, California, has five career PGA TOUR wins, including his memorable win at the 1991 PGA Championship during his rookie season. In 1995, Daly won his second major with a victory in the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Daly joined the PGA TOUR Champions in 2016 and has one career victory on the tour.

Calcavecchia from Laurel, Nebraska, is a 13-time winner on the PGA TOUR and a four-time winner on the Champions Tour, including this year’s Boca Raton Championship. Calcavecchia captured the 1989 Open Championship at Royal Troon defeating Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in a playoff.

DiMarco is in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions. The Orlando, Florida, native has three PGA TOUR victories on his resume and one international victory at the 2006 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship. DiMarco may best be remembered for his runner-up finish to Tiger Woods at the 2005 Masters. DiMarco was a member of the 2003 and 2005 President’s Cup team, as well as a member of the 2004 and 2006 Ryder Cup Team.

The Sanford International is the first ever PGA TOUR Champions event to be held in South Dakota and will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 17th.

