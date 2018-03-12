Three Fatalities in Two Vehicle Crash in Southeast South Dakota

It was a busy travel weekend across the state with several locations hosting basketball tournaments, sportsman's shows and other entertainment but the weekend was not without tragedy on our highways.

A weekend crash has claimed the lives of three individuals.

On Saturday (March 10) morning roads were icy and travel in much of the area was slow and just south of Parkston, South Dakota three people died after their vehicle crossed the center line colliding with a semi-truck.

South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the northbound car being driven by a 16-year old boy went across the center line colliding with the southbound semi.

A 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman along with the 16-year old boy died at the scene. All three were wearing seat belts. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The 77-year-old man driving the truck was not hurt. He also was wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol is continuing their investigation.

Source: AP

