Three Days of Rain, Storms and Damaging Winds in Sioux Falls

What a stormy and wet weekend!

Several reports of damaging winds, heavy rain, spectacular lightning and tornados occurred between Friday and Sunday in the region.

Friday night if you happened to sleep through it strong winds rolled through Sioux Falls dumping another 1.6 inches of rain in the southwest part of town.

The Sioux Empire Fair received damage that would delay the opening times on Saturday. Carnival rides on the midway didn't open until 5:00 PM.

Early Sunday morning it was more of the same.

KSFY with permission

Throw in a tornado that was sighted just south of White Lake and tennis ball size hail in the Plankinton area.

Out of that storm Sioux Falls would have very strong winds, hail and damage to trees around the city.

Shawn Cable's forecast from the KSFY Severe Weather Center has drier and warmer temps this week.

See Also: