Three Captured after Stealing Vehicle and Being Chased by Sioux Falls Police

A woman and some juveniles were caught after leading police on a vehicle pursuit and a chase on foot in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

According to Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Tom Ward, the incident was reported around 12:00 PM. A man in the northwest part of the city was assaulted and his car was stolen.

A short time later the vehicle was located in Downtown Sioux Falls. Police engaged in a pursuit of the car until the occupants exited the vehicle and tried to escape on foot in the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue. Since the scene of the chase was near Whittier Middle School, the decision was made for the students to shelter in place.

Police were able to apprehend three individuals including a 32-year old woman and two juveniles. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The victim was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is early in the process, but police do believe there is some sort of relationship between the suspects and the man whose car was stolen.