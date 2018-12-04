Three Arrested, Two More Sought in East Sioux Falls Shooting

Sioux Falls Police have arrested and charged three suspects while continuing to look for two additional people in connection with a shooting of a 17-year-old girl in east Sioux Falls Monday (December 3) at 10:30 PM.

The violence grew out of an ongoing dispute when two groups of teens and young adults agreed to meet. While some said the meeting was to talk, others involved said it was to fight. The meeting of the groups was scheduled to take place at an apartment building at 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue. As two vehicles all with teen girls and women pulled into the lot, two suspects, a man, and a teenage girl emerged from the apartment building, both with guns. One of the suspects pointed into a car window, shooting in front of the passenger, striking the driver in the leg. After being shot, the victim went to a gas station at 6th and Sycamore and called for help.

The second vehicle that was present at the shooting incident, an SUV, left the scene and was pursued by the two suspects, who had joined three others in another vehicle. The suspects caught up with the SUV at 6th and Cleveland, and smashed in the back window with a gun, which fell inside. As police arrived many people scattered. Two of the suspects were apprehended immediately, while the shooter was located within the hour in the 400 block of South Sneve. The two suspects at large are known to police, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, who still are believed to be in possession of one of the two handguns used in the incident.

Yona Fetwi Sama, 19, the Sioux Falls man alleged to be the shooter was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and other numerous charges. The passenger in the suspect vehicle, Jessepe Etta, a man from Sioux Falls, was charged with obstruction and other charges. Another 16-year-old boy in the suspect vehicle was charged for fleeing police.

Police do not believe the general public is in danger as the shooting was targeted at a particular person or group. The victim is expected to recover.