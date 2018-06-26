Any time you talk about technology there always seems to be a tipping point as to how much is too much.

The latest tech story to have people examining those 'boundaries' is out of Sweden, where thousands are replacing things like credit cards, key cards, and now train tickets with implantable microchips.

The chips, which are roughly the size of a grain of rice, are implanted on the back of the hand, just between the thumb and forefinger.

The technology is hardly new - we've been using it on our dogs and cats for years. But now that as many as 3,000 humans in Sweden are opting for the 'convenience' of the chips, some are wondering if things are going too far.

And while Sweden seems to be leading this latest wave, it is hardly alone. Thousands in Germany have had similar implants in the past years and even a U.S. company, Three Square Market in Wisconsin, began offering voluntary chip implants to employees last year.

It certainly raises the question: just because you can do something, does it mean you should?

