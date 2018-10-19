This Will Be Four of The Best Minutes of Your Day

I know you’re hurting And you’re feeling sold I know it hurts when You don’t know where to go And when you’re tied up By the past you hold You got to know That you are Good as Gold. Lyrics from 'Good As Gold'

Finding a great song is like finding gold and this song and music video from Greyson Chance is pure gold.

The video for 'Good As Gold' is a beautiful work of art and highlights the Lakota Tribe.

I had to do some Google searching of Greyson to find out some background on the artist behind this incredible song.

According to Wikipedi:

His April 2010 performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at a sixth-grade music festival went viral on YouTube, gaining widespread attention and over 60 million views as of December 2017, as well as an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly afterward.

For the entire Wikipedia Greyson Chance article click here.

Look forward to more music from Greyson, and his heart to highlight and help fellow humans on their journey.

