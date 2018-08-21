This Week’s ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie & Kali

Following is a rundown of some of the happenings going on this week in and around the Sioux Falls area courtesy of The Event Company.

Corn Palace Festival

Wednesday, August 22 - Sunday, August 26

Corn Palace

Mitchell, SD

The Corn Palace Festival is sure to be full of activities and fun for all! Main Street will be lined with amusement rides, live music and vendors! Headlining the festival is Midland on Thursday at 8 PM. Tickets are available online for purchase.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1948583171842904/

American Idol: Live!

Friday, August 23

7:00 PM

Washington Pavilion

Sioux Falls, SD

There are still a few spots left for American Idol: Live! Your favorites from this past season will be performing live on stage. Season 8 Winner Kris Allen will be hosting and bringing your favorite singing competition directly to you! Act fast while there are still seats available!

https://www.facebook.com/events/124779601719688/

Prairie Village Jamboree

Friday, August 23 - Sunday, August 26

Prairie Village

Madison, SD

Join the 56th Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree at Prairie Village! It’s an eventful three days full of parades, a flea market, steam threshing, machinery demonstrations, train and carousel rides and live music! Whether you camp out for the weekend or just come for a day, it's sure to be full of fun!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1725769084173022/

605 Night Made Market

Saturday, August 25

4:00 PM

Cherapa Place

Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

Shop, sip and support local makers under the stars at the annual 605 Made Night Market! All ages can enjoy this free event in the parking lot of Cherapa Place, featuring live music headlined by The Union Grove Pickers , local food and beer and plenty of one-of-a-kind locally made merchandise.

https://www.facebook.com/events/206670069968976/

Legacy: A Tasting Experience

Saturday, August 25

6:00 PM

Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel

Sioux Falls, SD

$39

Legacy: A Tasting Experience is one of the area’s biggest tasting events! Enjoy tasting a wide selection of coffee, beer, wine, cheese, and other great foods. With a selection of 100+ beers and wines from more than 40 different breweries and wineries and a variety of cheeses and coffees to taste, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Attendees will also receive a commemorative glass!

City-Wide Scavenger Hunt

Sunday, August 26

2:00 PM

Children’s Museum of South Dakota

Brookings, SD

FREE

Discover all that Brookings has to offer and learn more about the community through this fun scavenger hunt! Pair up with a community member to increase your chances of winning (we can pair you up at the event!). Participants will drive around Brookings and take selfies outside of the clue locations. Afterwards there will be an informal social at a local restaurant/bar for those who wish to socialize more!

RSVP: stacy@brookingsedc.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/145404216117814/

