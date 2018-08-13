This Week’s ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali

Every Monday morning Addie and Kali from The Event Company stop by the Main Street Cafe to visit with Chad and Beth about events happening in the region. Here's what's happening this week:

The Event Company (used with permission)

Ladies Night at Shop Dog

Thursday, August 16

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Shop Dog Boutique

Sioux Falls, SD

Come on out to Shop Dog Boutique at the Bridges at 57th and Western for a ladies night out with margaritas and mutts. The patio area will be open for chips and salsa and margaritas. There will also be 20% off one item and specials on all wines. Bring your girlfriends and your pups for a fun night out.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2172170166357821/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Date Night - Mediterranean

Friday, August 17

6:00 PM

Plum’s Cooking Co.

Sioux Falls, SD

$75 + tax

Grab your special someone and head to Plum’s for a date night cooking class to make delicious Mediterranean food. Food Blogger Ann Krause will provide her best tips for light Mediterranean food that you can use in your own kitchen. She will teach you to be a chef in no time.

https://www.facebook.com/events/270809230135214/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Nick Burke | Live Music

Friday, August 17

8:00 PM

Bin 201

Sioux Falls, SD

Come on out to Bin 201 and Stogeez to hear local artist Nick Burke perform with a mix of acoustic and high energy hits, both originals and covers. A night with good tunes, good drinks and good energy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/226455061398784/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Sixth Annual Downtown Riverfest

Saturday, August 18

4:00 PM

Downtown Riverfront/Cherapa Place

Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

It’s time for a party on the river at Downtown Riverfest. There will be two stages of live music featuring 35th and Taylor, kids activities, a variety of food trucks, vendors, canoe rides and a fireworks finale. You can come by foot, bike, canoe or kayak and join in the fun.

https://www.facebook.com/events/659273997765969/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Parent’s Back to School Block Party

Saturday, August 18

4:00 PM

McNally’s Irish Pub

Sioux Falls, SD

We love our kids, but are also secretly excited when it's the time for kids to head back to school. Celebrate with your neighbors at McNally’s Irish Pub on Saturday evening with a Patio Back to School Block Party. There will be drink specials and live music along with great food. The perfect night to celebrate the end of summer and the new school season.

https://www.facebook.com/events/236564333841689/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Learn to Curl & Open Curling

Sunday, August 19

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Scheels Ice Plex

Sioux Falls, SD

$20

Winter may seem like years away, but it will be here before you know it. To get ready for the chilly winter activities, join Sioux Falls Curling for a Learn to Curl and Open Curling session. You will learn the basics of curling and even have a chance to play a game. All equipment is provided and the class is only $20. Get ahead of the game and try curling today.

https://www.facebook.com/events/192314521467271/?event_time_id=192314534800603

Source: The Event Company

