This Week’s ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali
Every Monday morning Addie and Kali from The Event Company stop by the Main Street Cafe to visit with Chad and Beth about events happening in the region. Here's what's happening this week:
Ladies Night at Shop Dog
Thursday, August 16
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shop Dog Boutique
Sioux Falls, SD
Come on out to Shop Dog Boutique at the Bridges at 57th and Western for a ladies night out with margaritas and mutts. The patio area will be open for chips and salsa and margaritas. There will also be 20% off one item and specials on all wines. Bring your girlfriends and your pups for a fun night out.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2172170166357821/
Date Night - Mediterranean
Friday, August 17
6:00 PM
Plum’s Cooking Co.
Sioux Falls, SD
$75 + tax
Grab your special someone and head to Plum’s for a date night cooking class to make delicious Mediterranean food. Food Blogger Ann Krause will provide her best tips for light Mediterranean food that you can use in your own kitchen. She will teach you to be a chef in no time.
https://www.facebook.com/events/270809230135214/
Nick Burke | Live Music
Friday, August 17
8:00 PM
Bin 201
Sioux Falls, SD
Come on out to Bin 201 and Stogeez to hear local artist Nick Burke perform with a mix of acoustic and high energy hits, both originals and covers. A night with good tunes, good drinks and good energy.
https://www.facebook.com/events/226455061398784/
Sixth Annual Downtown Riverfest
Saturday, August 18
4:00 PM
Downtown Riverfront/Cherapa Place
Sioux Falls, SD
FREE
It’s time for a party on the river at Downtown Riverfest. There will be two stages of live music featuring 35th and Taylor, kids activities, a variety of food trucks, vendors, canoe rides and a fireworks finale. You can come by foot, bike, canoe or kayak and join in the fun.
https://www.facebook.com/events/659273997765969/
Parent’s Back to School Block Party
Saturday, August 18
4:00 PM
McNally’s Irish Pub
Sioux Falls, SD
We love our kids, but are also secretly excited when it's the time for kids to head back to school. Celebrate with your neighbors at McNally’s Irish Pub on Saturday evening with a Patio Back to School Block Party. There will be drink specials and live music along with great food. The perfect night to celebrate the end of summer and the new school season.
https://www.facebook.com/events/236564333841689/
Learn to Curl & Open Curling
Sunday, August 19
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Scheels Ice Plex
Sioux Falls, SD
$20
Winter may seem like years away, but it will be here before you know it. To get ready for the chilly winter activities, join Sioux Falls Curling for a Learn to Curl and Open Curling session. You will learn the basics of curling and even have a chance to play a game. All equipment is provided and the class is only $20. Get ahead of the game and try curling today.
https://www.facebook.com/events/192314521467271/?event_time_id=192314534800603
Source: The Event Company
