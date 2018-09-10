Each week Addie and Kali from The Event Company stop by the Main Street Cafe and visit with Chad and Beth about upcoming events in the Sioux Falls area. Following are some of the fun events going on this week.

The Event Company (used with permission)

3 rd Annual Maker Festival, Thursday, September 13, 6:00 PM, Children’s Museum of South Dakota, Brookings, SD, FREE

Calling all do-it-yourselfers, builders, makers, inventors, problem-solvers, and experimenters. Share your talents and inspire others at the 3rd annual Maker Festival to be held Thursday, September 13 on Kidoodle Way in front of the Children's Museum. This "Show and Tell" event is free for makers and for the public.

https://www.facebook.com/events/315336432344437/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Sweet Art Show, Friday, September 14, 5:30 PM, Icon Event Hall & Lounge, Sioux Falls, SD, Suggested donation of $10 at the door

Join JAM Art & Supplies for the Fourth Annual Sweet Art Show - an art reception showcasing Sioux Falls artists, as well as a fundraiser that will help further JAM Art & Supplies' mission of getting art supplies in the hands of local artists. Featured at the event will be a gourmet ice cream bar with delectable ice cream toppings and sweet hors d'oeuvres along with a few great auction packages and great spotlights on local artists.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1668459583240963/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Good Pumpkin Fall Festival, Saturday, September 15, 9:00 AM, Landscape Garden Center, Sioux Falls, SD, FREE

Mark your calendars for the Good Pumpkin, a fun, family event. There will be carnival games, an obstacle course, bouncy house, scavenger hunt, horse rides, petting zoo, and a freewill donation lunch. Also included in the day are pumpkin painting and make and take classes. Guests for this year’s event include South Dakota Ghostbusters, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and Sioux Falls Herpetological Society. In celebration of the season, enjoy 35% off storewide (some exclusions apply).

https://www.facebook.com/events/1097770533681543/

The Event Company (used with permission)

5 th Annual Fall in the Park, Saturday, September 15, 1:00 PM, Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, Yankton, SD, FREE

Come join the 5th annual Fall in the Park at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area. This will be a free, fun-filled afternoon of family-oriented events. There will be live music, an obstacle course, archery and air rifle shooting, arts & crafts, and much more. A valid park entrance park entrance license is all that's required.

https://www.facebook.com/events/168447337154241/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Fernson Fest 2018, Saturday, September 15, 1:00 PM, Fernson Brewing Company, Sioux Falls, SD, $10

It’s time for the 3 rd Annual Fernson Fest. This party is sure to be big with a great music lineup, food trucks, and great Fernson Beer. The first 1000 people through the door will receive a free commemorative Fernson Fest glass. Tickets are available on the event’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/263751774182530/

The Event Company (used with permission)

STOMP – Harvest Festival 2018, Sunday, September 16, 11:00 AM, Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery, Inwood, IA, $5 for admission + $30 for a team of two to stomp

Nothing says the beginning of fall like the stomping of grapes. Head to Calico Skies for a stomp competition. There will be various heats all leading up to the championship round. If stomping is not for you, there will also be live music, wood-fired pizzas, ice cream, local cheeses, and art vendors.

https://www.facebook.com/events/454446168386597/

Source: The Event Company

See Also: