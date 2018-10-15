This Week’s ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie and Kali From The Event Company
Kali Trautman with The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning to visit with Chad & Beth about some of the events going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events listed click on the corresponding Facebook link.
- Intro to Modern Calligraphy, Tuesday, October 16, 6:00 PM, Hitch Studio, Brookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/431817700678259/
- Leadercast Women Sioux Falls, Friday, October 19, 8:00 AM, The Country Club of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/178264876338326/?active_tab=about
- Two Year Birthday Celebration, Friday, October 19 – Sunday, October 20, Stensland Family Farms, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/541959976247938/
- Spooky Seas, Friday, October 19, 5:30 PM, Butterfly House & Aquarium, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/536333523471875/
- Spooky Science 2018, Saturday, October 20, 10:00 AM, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/1889095377835782/
- Fall Festival, Sunday, October 21, 12:00 PM, McCrory Gardens, Brookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/2209566239329412/
Source: The Event Company