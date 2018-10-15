Kali Trautman with The Event Company stopped by the Main Street Cafe Monday morning to visit with Chad & Beth about some of the events going on in the area this week. For more information on any of the events listed click on the corresponding Facebook link.

The Event Company (used with permission)

Intro to Modern Calligraphy, Tuesday, October 16, 6:00 PM, Hitch Studio, Brookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/431817700678259/

Leadercast Women Sioux Falls, Friday, October 19, 8:00 AM, The Country Club of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/178264876338326/?active_tab=about

Two Year Birthday Celebration, Friday, October 19 – Sunday, October 20, Stensland Family Farms, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/541959976247938/

Spooky Seas, Friday, October 19, 5:30 PM, Butterfly House & Aquarium, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/536333523471875/

Spooky Science 2018, Saturday, October 20, 10:00 AM, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, https://www.facebook.com/events/1889095377835782/

Fall Festival, Sunday, October 21, 12:00 PM, McCrory Gardens, Brookings, https://www.facebook.com/events/2209566239329412/

