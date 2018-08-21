This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities Include Helping at Germanfest

Clipart

The Helpline Center is out with its new list of volunteer opportunities in the Sioux Falls area. To find out more about a particular opportunity, click on the corresponding link.

Remember, a great way to make our community better is by volunteering.

Source: Helpline Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

Filed Under: Helpline Center, Volunteering
Categories: Articles, Main Street Cafe, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top