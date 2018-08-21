This Week’s Volunteer Opportunities Include Helping at Germanfest
The Helpline Center is out with its new list of volunteer opportunities in the Sioux Falls area. To find out more about a particular opportunity, click on the corresponding link.
- Better Choices, Better Health South Dakota is looking for volunteers to serve as a Chronic Disease Lay Leader.
- Sioux Falls Sports Authority is looking for volunteers to help with this year's Marathon.
- Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls is in need of some volunteers to help out at this year's Germanfest.
- This week's Do-It-Yourself Project is putting together "Birthday in a Bag."
Remember, a great way to make our community better is by volunteering.
Source: Helpline Center
