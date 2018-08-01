This Week’s List of Volunteer Opportunities in Sioux Falls
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities in and around the Sioux Falls area. Following are organizations that need some help. To find out more about a specific opportunity, click on the corresponding link.
- The Sioux Empire Safety Village is needing some help during the Sioux Empire Fair. They're needing some assistance August 6-10 between the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Your job would be to help with hands-on activities and demonstrations on behalf of various safety organizations.
- Move Well Sioux Falls is needing some help during their 'Blue Move 5K Run/Walk' Saturday, August 11 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Riverdale Park. Your job would be to help participants complete waivers, direct attendees to where they need to go, monitor activities and water stations, and help with set-up.
- Samaritan's Feet, Prairie View Prevention and The Banquet's Project SOS are all needing some help on Saturday, August 18. All three organizations will be handing out supplies to students heading back to school this fall.
- Feeding South Dakota is looking for someone to help out at the front desk answering phones and directing calls to the appropriate staff member. Shifts run from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM, and 1:00 PM until 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.
- This week's 'Do It Yourself Project' is a diaper drive. To see directions on this week's project, visit the Summer of DIY webpage. Also, don’t forget to share photos, tagging the Helpline Center and using the hashtags #DIYVOLSD and #volunteersiouxfalls.
Source: Helpline Center
