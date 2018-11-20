Tis' the season to help someone else out. And, lucky for you, the Helpline Center has a new list of great volunteer opportunities.

Active Generation's Workers on Wheels serves individuals over the age of 60 who do not have family available in Sioux Falls to help with their snow shoveling and are not financially or physically able to do the work themselves. WOW is currently seeking volunteers to adopt-a-sidewalk of a client. This is a great volunteer opportunity for an individual, family, business or church group. Volunteers would be responsible for shoveling their assigned individual’s driveway and sidewalk within 48 hours of a snowfall that is more than two inches during the snow season.

The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Basket and Toy Town provides gifts and food for individuals, families, and seniors. Volunteers are needed to assist with client interviews and scheduling the week of November 26. Volunteers are asked to sign up for at least one shift; multiple shifts are appreciated. This is a great volunteer opportunity for a small group or team experience. Two schedulers and five interviewers are needed for each shift.

Do you have an interest in robotics? Come help out at a EmBe’s First Lego League Tournament on Saturday, December 1 and Saturday, December 15. Volunteers are needed from 7:30 AM to Noon or 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The New Directions - Down Syndrome Association is looking for volunteers on December 1, 2018, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM to help with various activities at their annual Christmas Party. There will be a photo booth, sugar cookie decorating, Christmas tree ornament making. Volunteers are also needed to help with set up and tear down.

Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for assistance, volunteering, giving, and special events. For more information, Dial 211.