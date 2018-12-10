This Week’s Edition of ‘What’s Happening’ with Addie & Kali

With the days counting down before Christmas, you may be feeling the pressure of finding that perfect gift? If so, check out this week's 'What's Happening.' For more information on any of the events, click on the corresponding Facebook link.

'Shopping Night with Music and More', Wednesday, December 12, 5:00 PM, Meadow Barn at Country Apple Orchard, Harrisburg

Come out for a night of shopping, live music, food and more. Live music will be from Chris Reynolds and there will be holiday food and drinks available for purchase.

'Holiday Boutique Crawl', Thursday, December 13, 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Downtown Sioux Falls

Join us for a night of shopping, sips and snacks and boutiques stocked full of holiday gifts. Each Boutique will be running unique specials and will even have tasty treats and bubbly the night of the event.

'Men’s Shopping Night', Thursday, December 13, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM, Chelsea’s Boutique, Sioux Falls

Fellas, we know how easy it can be to procrastinate getting the women in your life gifts for Christmas. Well, you're in luck. We're making shopping for your ladies easy and fun (there will be beer!).

'Kid’s Holiday Party', Thursday, December 13, 5:30 PM, Museum of Visual Materials, Sioux Falls

There will be craft stations, games, and selfies with Santa, and all ages are welcome. The event is free, but you might want to register for a ticket online to reserve a spot.

'Geminids Meteor Shower Hike', Friday, December 14, 7:00 PM, Good Earth State Park, near Harrisburg

Join us for a guided hike to the park's overlook area to observe this annual shower. If by chance, clouds interfere with the viewing we'll take a night hike and enjoy an evening stroll.

'Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers', Sunday, December 16, 4:00 PM, Orpheum Theatre, Downtown Sioux Falls

The two-hour show features stories of the season, messages for the heart, and music to lift the spirits. This year’s tour again includes horns, sax, piano, guitar and percussion to round out the ensemble.

