This Week’s Edition of ‘What’s Happening’ in the Sioux Empire

Here's this week's 'What's Happening' with Addie and Kali from The Event Company. As you can see, several "holiday" gatherings are starting to show up. For more information on any of the events listed, just click on the corresponding Facebook link.

Brewmaster Movie Showing, Tuesday, November 13, 6:00 PM, Icon Event Hall + Lounge, Sioux Falls, SD, $11.50 in advance / $13.50 at the door, https://www.facebook.com/events/339615080132595/



Holiday Ladies Night, Thursday, November 15, 5:00 PM, Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, Sioux Falls, SD, https://www.facebook.com/events/255237301846383/



Ladies to the Lodge, Thursday, November 15, 6:30 PM, Scheels, Sioux Falls, SD, https://www.facebook.com/events/2191688761156270/



Holiday Shopping Expo, Saturday, November 17, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Swiftel Center, Brookings, SD, https://www.facebook.com/events/138011640244742/



Craft Beer & Bingo, Saturday, November 17 th, 1:00 PM, Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Tap Room, Sioux Falls, SD, https://www.facebook.com/events/281836709109792/



Healthy Holiday Food Fest, Sunday, November 18, 11:00 AM, Pomegranate Market, Sioux Falls, SD, https://www.facebook.com/events/346537119433146/



Source: The Event Company