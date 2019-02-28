This Science Teacher Dunks Better than Most NBA Players

When I was in school, the science teachers I had were certainly not like Jonathan Clark.

In fact, this middle school science teacher is actually a better dunker than most NBA players.

A few months back I saw a video of this guy putting on a show at a Lakers game but he was caught on video lately putting on a great show while at school.

Please remember, this dude is a middle school science teacher!

Of course he has an athletic background competing in the triple jump in college at UCLA where he was an All-American.

In addition to his college accolades, Clark also participated with the Harlem Globetrotters and has a awesome Youtube channel with thousands of followers.

I'm not sure about you, but I promise you I would be willing to go back to school if we got to see these kind of exhibitions on a regular basis from my teachers in middle school.