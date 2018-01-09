This One’s For the Ladies: Feminine Hygiene Product Drive 2018

Last year, I was so impressed by the generosity of Sioux Falls when I attended the Feminine Hygiene Product Drive.

Hopefully, 2018 can outdo 2017's generosity. In 2017, over 23,000 individual items were collected and stocked The Banquet throughout the year.

This is the sixth year that Sioux Falls organizations have partnered to collect feminine hygiene products for The Banquet in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Giving on January 15th.

New to the event this year are raffle tickets. The prize is a mini print of local artist Shaine Schroeder's mural. Ten mini prints will be given away and tickets are $5. Must be present to win. Proceeds will help to buy additional hygiene products.

The Feminine Hygiene Product Drive will take place January 15th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Prairie Berry Eastbank.

The evening will consist of social time and speakers from supporting organizations and Madeline Shields from The Banquet.

For more information check out the Event page on Facebook.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *