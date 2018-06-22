Unfortunately, Domestic Violence is a real problem in today's society. To help illustrate just how severe the problem is, The National Domestic Violence Hotline says on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.

Here in Sioux Falls our local abuse shelter Children's Inn is teaming up with Vern Eide Motorcars during the month of July to help "Drive Out Domestic Violence" in the Sioux Empire.

The campaign starts Saturday, (June 30) from 6 to 10 PM with a free launch party at Vern Eide Acura featuring food from local food trucks, drinks, and a live performance from the band Sugar Daddy. Children's Inn, Vern Eide, KSFY TV, and Results Radio invite you to join us for an evening of live music, and great food for a great cause.

It all benefits the Sioux Falls Children's Inn, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide shelter and services each year to women and children who are victims of domestic violence, elder abuse, dating violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and neglect. The Inn serves people living in South Dakota counties in and around the Sioux Falls area. There is absolutely no cost to stay at the shelter. If you want more info or need help now, please call (605) 338-4880, or 1-888-378-7398.

Those wishing to show their support for the "Drive Out Domestic Violence" campaign, can help by donating $5.00, simply text the word “Hope” to 80100. You can learn more at driveoutdv.com.

See Also: