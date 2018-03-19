This is the Worst City in South Dakota

If it weren't for lists ranking things what would the internet be? How would we know where to find the best of this or the worst of that? Without the lists the whole of the World Wide Web would probably just be personality quizzes and cats.

Anyways, we're always hearing about the best of this or that in South Dakota. but, what about the worst? Specifically, what is the worst place to live in South Dakota? Well, thanks to MSN Money's Wall Street 24/7 we have the definitive ranking (at least a definitive ranking) of the places that are at the bottom of places to live in each state.

To determine America’s worst cities to live in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the largest U.S. cities. Based on a range of variables, including crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst city to live in each state.

South Dakota: Rapid City

Population: 73,568

Median home value: $170,400

Poverty rate: 11.5%

Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%

Median home value: $170,400 Poverty rate: 11.5% Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 32.1% According to this survey, Rapid City has more crime per-capida than the rest of the state. The average income is less than the rest of the state, and housing is more expensive.

Even though unemployment is low and cost of living is relatively cheap, the biggest issue in Omagh is a slightly high crime rate.

A higher than statewide average poverty rate and a crime rate far higher than the rest of the state are the big negative issues for this twin city.

Once again we see that cost of living is relatively low in this city, but it's the crime rate which pulls the ranking to the bottom.

The take away from all this seems to be that most anywhere in the middle USA is an OK place to live. The biggest problems are a crime rate in the large cities that is higher than in each state's small town. Which is not a surprise to anyone. The larger the group of people the more chances there are for crimes to occur.

See Also: