This Is the Weekend for Art Lovers in Sioux Falls

Thankfully the weather is going to kick butt this weekend in the Sioux Empire because downtown Sioux Falls will be buzzing with a hub of activity, especially if you're a lover of the arts.

This is the weekend for the Art & Wine Walk, the South Dakota State Arts Conference, and the weekend the new sculptures for the 15th annual SculptureWalk get installed.

KSFY TV is reporting, that South Dakota artists, art advocates, art lovers and policy makers will all be a part of a two-day conference happening today and tomorrow at the Downtown Holiday Inn. The main part of the conference happens on Saturday, (May 5) when various speakers will make presentations on fundraising, artists as entrepreneurs, and major art related projects happening in the state. The two-day period offers art lovers a great way to network and learn from experts within the South Dakota cultural community.

First Friday's are back, and tonight from 5:00 to 9:00 PM is the First Friday Art & Wine Walk in downtown. 29 artists specializing in photography, painting, music, wood working, and baking get the opportunity to show off their stuff tonight at different locations throughout downtown Sioux Falls. According to KSFY TV, not only will you be able to meet each artist at their location, you'll also be able to see a sample of their work, while sampling 22 different wines, from various locations as well.

Then on Saturday, one of my own personal favorite things about downtown Sioux Falls starts. That's the day the new sculptures for the 15th annual SculptureWalk start getting installed. Sioux Falls is about to get 56 brand new sculptures created by artists from all over the country, and in some cases from around the world. Just like in year's past, the various sculptures will be displayed throughout downtown.

As you can see, there's a lot going on in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend, try to get out and enjoy it if you can!

Source: KSFY TV

