This is the Way to a Man’s Heart on Valentines Day

We've all received flowers and chocolates on Valentines Day and those can be great gifts, but it seems like everyone is looking for the new creative way to get a gift for their significant other without breaking the bank.

You see things from berries, balloons, pizza and more but I have never seen something like this.

This grocery store has taken it to another level with a perfect way to get to a man's heart on Valentines Day.

The creativity mixed with the fact that it is MEAT, is going to be the perfect gift for any man and he probably wont even mind cooking it as well.

With a tremendous price of $22.22, this gift will go a long way for the price and will be sure to be a big hit.