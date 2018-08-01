This Company Will Pay You $10k to Eat BBQ
If you are someone who loves the smell of bbq, a company is willing to pay you $10,000 to travel across the country and learn about grilling culture and new cooking techniques. Reynolds Wrap is looking for a "Chief Grilling Master," someone who will document the experience, eat food and get paid!
Over the two-week gig, the photos and cooking techniques you take will be featured on ReynoldsKitchens.com and the company's social channels. According to Delish.com, now through August 13, you can apply by submitting your best original grilling photo along with 100 words on why you are the best person for the job to reynoldscgo@gmail.com. You must be 21 years old and a resident of the U.S. to apply.
Travel and lodging will all be covered and I almost forgot the best part, YOU CAN EVEN BRING A FRIEND ALONG!!! So if you call your self a pit master, grill fanatic or someone who just loves barbecue, this job is definitely for you!
