This Company Will Pay You $10k to Eat BBQ

If you are someone who loves the smell of bbq, a company is willing to pay you $10,000 to travel across the country and learn about grilling culture and new cooking techniques. Reynolds Wrap is looking for a "Chief Grilling Master," someone who will document the experience, eat food and get paid!

Over the two-week gig, the photos and cooking techniques you take will be featured on ReynoldsKitchens.com and the company's social channels. According to Delish.com , now through August 13, you can apply by submitting your best original grilling photo along with 100 words on why you are the best person for the job to reynoldscgo@gmail.com . You must be 21 years old and a resident of the U.S. to apply.

Travel and lodging will all be covered and I almost forgot the best part, YOU CAN EVEN BRING A FRIEND ALONG!!! So if you call your self a pit master, grill fanatic or someone who just loves barbecue, this job is definitely for you!

