Thirsty for a Mocha Frappuccino? Starbucks Coming to a New Strip Mall on East 10th.

Grabbing a Caramel Macchiato or Grande Dark Roast just got more convenient. East-siders are finally getting a Starbucks drive-thru.

According to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., the new coffee shop will occupy the west endcap of a new retail center being built as part of the George Boom Funeral Home redevelopment at 10th and Bahnson.

The building will also have space for two more tenants, including an option for a restaurant or bank since the east endcap could also have a drive-thru.

If you like doughnuts with your Starbucks coffee, Flyboy Donuts will soon be opening an east-side location at 10th and Bahnson in the former Flower Mill. The new location is scheduled to open this spring.

The 10th and Bahnson area has seen quite a few changes and improvements the past few years with the addition of a new retail center that is home to Jimmy John's, Mint Casino, Cluckin' Good Chicken and Gilberto's Mexican Taco Shop.

The new retail center that will be home to Starbucks will break ground this spring and the coffee shop should be open by fall - just in time for a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

See Also: